Srettha vows to increase minimum daily wage to 400 baht as soon as possible

Allaying the concerns of he opposition Move Forward and Democrat parties about the government's policies, Srettha said that he could not forget the people's sufferings, saying that he had surveyed many areas to hear the people's voices.

He said he had appointed Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn to negotiate with the private sector on issues related to motorcycle taxi and taxi drivers, as well as outdated labour laws.

He added that the government has guidelines to take care of fares for passengers and ride-hailing service providers.

The Transport Ministry has been appointed to study the launch of an application to provide comprehensive ride-hailing services, he added.