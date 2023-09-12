Srettha vows to increase minimum daily wage to 400 baht as soon as possible
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin vowed to increase the minimum daily wage to 400 baht as soon as possible during a meeting in Parliament on Tuesday.
On the second day of the new Cabinet's declaration of its policies, he said the government would negotiate with labourers and employers to increase the minimum wage to the appropriate level.
Thailand is lucky to have less than 1% unemployment, he said.
Srettha, who is also the finance minister, said that along with the minimum wage hike, the government has to deal with labour issues, such as human rights and security.
He vowed to provide a one-stop government service to ensure maximum benefits to employers and migrant workers.
“We have short-term economic stimulus measures, such as generating tourism revenue,” he said.
Allaying the concerns of he opposition Move Forward and Democrat parties about the government's policies, Srettha said that he could not forget the people's sufferings, saying that he had surveyed many areas to hear the people's voices.
He said he had appointed Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn to negotiate with the private sector on issues related to motorcycle taxi and taxi drivers, as well as outdated labour laws.
He added that the government has guidelines to take care of fares for passengers and ride-hailing service providers.
The Transport Ministry has been appointed to study the launch of an application to provide comprehensive ride-hailing services, he added.