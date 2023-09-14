Interior Ministry working to get rid of abusive local powers: Anutin

He said the current definition covers 16 types of people involved in various criminal activities, including trade in drugs, contraband, and illegal petrol, prostitution, and fixing of bidding for government projects.

“We will see if more types of people should be added to the existing definition to better reflect the current situation,” said Anutin, who is the leader of Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest partner in the coalition.

“The police are dealing with this matter, but the Interior Ministry also has to offer a hand in matters within the scope of our jurisdiction,” he added.

His remarks came after a controversy involving a wealthy kamnan in Nakhon Pathom province who allegedly told his guard to shoot a local senior police officer during a party held at his house. The police officer succumbed to injuries from multiple gunshots.

The 16 types of “influential figures” also include people involved in illegal lending, extortion of protection money, illegal gambling, human smuggling, and hired guns.

