Pita quits as Move Forward Party leader

Pita said he decided to quit as party chief after talks with his party's executive committee and MPs.

He added that Move Forward must lead the opposition in Parliament to promote change in Thailand, which is not part of government policies.

"Hence, I have decided to resign as Move Forward leader to allow the party to choose an MP who is able to become opposition leader in Parliament and party leader in my stead," he said.

He also vowed to contine to do his best for Move Forward and the people in order to drive forward reform in Thailand.