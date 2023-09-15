Pheu Thai gets to work on soft power development

Writing on Facebook after the cabinet set up a strategic committee on soft power chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin with Paetongtarn as deputy chair, she said soft power covers the development of personnel skills, the creative economy, democratic politics and foreign affairs, also known as “cultural diplomacy”.

“Soft power is not only about the creative economy or international politics,” she wrote. “We must work on many issues, so we can promote culture, creativity and value internationally."

She added that this is why Pheu Thai is cooperating with several ministries on promoting soft power, including the Foreign Ministry on policies related to export culture, the Education Ministry on boosting entrepreneurs’ potential and the Commerce Ministry on marketing.

The party is also collaborating with representatives from many industries on expanding the cultural market internationally, she added.