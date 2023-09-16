Srettha reckons water in North enough for dry season

He said the water management situation in the North was “worrying”, but believes the water supply is sufficient for consumption in the coming dry season.

“The water supply [in the North] is lower than last year, but the situation is still better than in the Northeast. We still have hope as the rainy season has more than a month left,” the PM said.

“We need to manage the water supply well, but there is no shortage for consumption.”

Srettha added that his government will encourage farmers to grow plants that need little water, and would help find them buyers of the produce.

As for the issue of fine PM2.5 dust in the air, which often hits the North during the dry season, Srettha said his government hopes to tackle the problem by negotiating with neighbouring countries about the burning of farm waste.

