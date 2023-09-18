46% of Thais have moderate confidence in new govt: Nation Poll

The poll results were as follows:

Confidence in the new government:

45.89% - Moderately confident

23.26% - Moderately not confident

13.40% - No confidence

12.99% - Confident

4.45% - Very confident

▪︎ People aged 46-59 years and above 60 years have more confidence in the Srettha government than people in the age group 18-25 years and 26-35 years.

▪︎ Employees, householders and retirees have more confidence in the new government than students.

▪︎ Thais with bachelor’s degrees and high vocational graduates have less confidence in the government than other groups.

▪︎ Voters who elected Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai party-list MPs have more confidence in the government than Thais who voted for Move Forward.