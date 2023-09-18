background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, September 26, 2023
nationthailand

46% of Thais have moderate confidence in new govt: Nation Poll

46% of Thais have moderate confidence in new govt: Nation Poll
MONDAY, September 18, 2023

Less than 50 per cent of Thai people have moderate confidence in the performance of the new government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, according to a Nation Poll survey published on Monday.

The survey "Confidence in the government after its declaration of policies" was conducted from September 14-16 in cooperation with the Institute of Future Studies for Development.

The survey used stratified five-stage random sampling among 1,227 people aged above 18 years, covering all regions, a range of occupations, and educational levels.

The poll results were as follows:

Confidence in the new government:

45.89% - Moderately confident

23.26% - Moderately not confident

13.40% - No confidence

12.99% - Confident

4.45% - Very confident

▪︎ People aged 46-59 years and above 60 years have more confidence in the Srettha government than people in the age group 18-25 years and 26-35 years.

▪︎ Employees, householders and retirees have more confidence in the new government than students.

▪︎ Thais with bachelor’s degrees and high vocational graduates have less confidence in the government than other groups.

▪︎ Voters who elected Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai party-list MPs have more confidence in the government than Thais who voted for Move Forward.

Top 10 policies people want the government to prioritise:

24.01% - Reduce the price of electricity, fuel and cooking gas

20.73% - Implement the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme

14.48% - Tackle debt, such as by offering debt holiday to farmers, and mitigate the debt burden of SMEs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

7.08% - Increase the daily minimum wage to 600 baht within four years

5.74% - Improve the 30-baht healthcare scheme and allow people to access treatment using only ID card

4.91% - 25,000 baht monthly salary for bachelor’s degree graduates within four years

4.60% - Stimulate tourism and economy

2.70% - Reform education, as well as promote research and life-long learning

2.47% - Tackle drugs, confiscate drug manufacturers and distributors, and declare drug addicts as patients

1.90% - Increase income of farmers and fishermen

Policies with high possibility of success:

52.72% - Increase income of farmers and fishermen

51.08% - Tackle drugs, confiscate drug manufacturers and distributors, and declare drug addicts as patients

50.68% - 10,000-baht digital wallet handout

50.44% - Improve the 30-baht healthcare scheme and allow people to access treatment using only ID card

Policies with high possibility of not being implemented:

67.94% - Increase in daily minimum wage to 600 baht within four years

63.68% - Reform education, as well as promote research and life-long learning

63.34% - 25,000 baht monthly salary for bachelor’s degree graduates within four years

61.41% - Reduce the price of electricity, fuel and cooking gas

57.08% - Tackle debt, such as by offering a debt holiday to farmers and mitigate the debt burden for SMEs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

TAGS
Thai PoliticsConfidenceGOVERNMENTNation pollThaisPerformanceSrettha Thavisin
RELATED
nationthailand