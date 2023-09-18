46% of Thais have moderate confidence in new govt: Nation Poll
Less than 50 per cent of Thai people have moderate confidence in the performance of the new government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, according to a Nation Poll survey published on Monday.
The survey "Confidence in the government after its declaration of policies" was conducted from September 14-16 in cooperation with the Institute of Future Studies for Development.
The survey used stratified five-stage random sampling among 1,227 people aged above 18 years, covering all regions, a range of occupations, and educational levels.
The poll results were as follows:
Confidence in the new government:
45.89% - Moderately confident
23.26% - Moderately not confident
13.40% - No confidence
12.99% - Confident
4.45% - Very confident
▪︎ People aged 46-59 years and above 60 years have more confidence in the Srettha government than people in the age group 18-25 years and 26-35 years.
▪︎ Employees, householders and retirees have more confidence in the new government than students.
▪︎ Thais with bachelor’s degrees and high vocational graduates have less confidence in the government than other groups.
▪︎ Voters who elected Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai party-list MPs have more confidence in the government than Thais who voted for Move Forward.
Top 10 policies people want the government to prioritise:
24.01% - Reduce the price of electricity, fuel and cooking gas
20.73% - Implement the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme
14.48% - Tackle debt, such as by offering debt holiday to farmers, and mitigate the debt burden of SMEs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic
7.08% - Increase the daily minimum wage to 600 baht within four years
5.74% - Improve the 30-baht healthcare scheme and allow people to access treatment using only ID card
4.91% - 25,000 baht monthly salary for bachelor’s degree graduates within four years
4.60% - Stimulate tourism and economy
2.70% - Reform education, as well as promote research and life-long learning
2.47% - Tackle drugs, confiscate drug manufacturers and distributors, and declare drug addicts as patients
1.90% - Increase income of farmers and fishermen
Policies with high possibility of success:
52.72% - Increase income of farmers and fishermen
51.08% - Tackle drugs, confiscate drug manufacturers and distributors, and declare drug addicts as patients
50.68% - 10,000-baht digital wallet handout
50.44% - Improve the 30-baht healthcare scheme and allow people to access treatment using only ID card
Policies with high possibility of not being implemented:
67.94% - Increase in daily minimum wage to 600 baht within four years
63.68% - Reform education, as well as promote research and life-long learning
63.34% - 25,000 baht monthly salary for bachelor’s degree graduates within four years
61.41% - Reduce the price of electricity, fuel and cooking gas
57.08% - Tackle debt, such as by offering a debt holiday to farmers and mitigate the debt burden for SMEs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic