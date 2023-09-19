Cannabis plan is govt policy that Thais are most opposed to: Nation Poll
The new government’s cannabis plan is the most controversial policy among the public, according to a Nation Poll survey published on Monday.
Cannabis was decriminalised last year under a Bhumjaithai Party policy to stimulate the economy. However, the move has proved controversial, especially when it comes to recreational use of the herb.
The survey "Confidence in the government after its declaration of policies" was conducted from September 14-16 in partnership with the Institute of Future Studies for Development. It covered 1,227 participants aged 18-plus, from a range of occupations and educational levels.
Participants were also asked to rate the performance of politicians during last week’s announcement and debate of new government policies.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and opposition Move Forward MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn scored highest for their performance during the debate.
The poll results were as follows:
Top 10 policies people do not want the government to prioritise:
28.02% – Cannabis for medical use
21.14% – The 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme
10.21% – Amend the Constitution
6.35% – Cap Bangkok electric train fares at 20 baht
4.62% – State welfare card
3.46% – Increase daily minimum wage to 600 baht within four years
3.24% – Military reform, such as ending conscription
3.08% – said there were no disappointing policies
1.96% – Promote equality
1.95% – Work on free trade agreements
Top five ministers with strongest role in policy announcement debate:
49.02% – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin
11.38% – None
6.31% – Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul
4.96% – Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew
3.38% – Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang
Top five ministers with weakest role in policy announcement debate:
26.94% – Anutin
19.30% – Nothing
13.57% – Srettha
9.49% – Cholnan
5.05% – Sutin
Confidence in the opposition led by Move Forward and Democrats:
52.02% – Very confident
42.28% – Not sure
Top five opposition MPs with strongest role in policy announcement debate:
26.28% – Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward)
25.97% – Rangsiman Rome (Move Forward)
10.91% – Chaithawat Tulathon (Move Forward)
8.45% – Chuan Leekpai (Democrat)
4.62% – Parit Wacharasindhu (Move Forward)