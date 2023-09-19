Cannabis plan is govt policy that Thais are most opposed to: Nation Poll

Cannabis was decriminalised last year under a Bhumjaithai Party policy to stimulate the economy. However, the move has proved controversial, especially when it comes to recreational use of the herb.

The survey "Confidence in the government after its declaration of policies" was conducted from September 14-16 in partnership with the Institute of Future Studies for Development. It covered 1,227 participants aged 18-plus, from a range of occupations and educational levels.

Participants were also asked to rate the performance of politicians during last week’s announcement and debate of new government policies.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and opposition Move Forward MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn scored highest for their performance during the debate.