Srettha flies THAI to New York for UN General Assembly

Earlier on Monday, Srettha and his team took TG 8832 charter flight from Suvarnabhumi Airport, which refuelled at Haneda Airport in Japan before heading to New York.

The premier, Foreign Minister Panpree Pahitanukorn and government officials sat in the aircraft's business class, contrary to some claims that they had travelled first class.

“I sat with my team in business class to stay together and save cost,” Srettha said.

He said taking Thai Airways International flight is cheaper than taking a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) jet, adding that it helped boost transparency on budget expenditure.