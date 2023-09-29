Move Forward party expels its House speaker MP

The statement released by the party on Thursday indicated that Move Forward would make every effort while on the opposition bench to put forward its progressive laws and to become government after the next election, with its head, Chaithawat Tulathon, named as opposition leader.

The progressive party said in the statement that such a move would disallow its MP from taking any speaker posts, as this was contradictory to Section 106 of the present Constitution. The law restricts any MPs from the party leading the opposition to acquire ministerial or speaker posts.

During a talk with Move Forward executives, Padipat declared his intention to keep serving as the speaker since he had numerous policies to advance in the role, the statement said.