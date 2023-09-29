Paetongtarn plans big push for Otop products as Thai soft power
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a key figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said on Friday that Otop products would be among the first of Thai soft power to be promoted by the new government.
She said that the information obtained from the Otop Midyear 2023 event would be raised at the next meeting of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee on October 3.
“Priorities would be set for different matters. The quickest thing that can be done is to promote Otop products while improving the skills of producers,” Paetongtarn said while visiting the event.
She said the government was waiting for input from Otop entrepreneurs regarding what kind of state support they expected.
“From my observation, the fabric-weaving skills are diminishing. Younger people are looking for new occupations. The changing values have made them less interested in weaving. Beautiful weaving designs have become rare now,” Paetongtarn said.
She said that she wanted to see innovations adopted to address the issue, adding that she would consult with her team regarding the matter.
Paetongtarn was recently appointed deputy chairwoman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, which is headed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
In her political party, Paetongtarn serves as “head of the Pheu Thai Family”. The 37-year-old political newbie is the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is regarded as Pheu Thai’s patriarch.
At the fair on Friday, she was accompanied by her staff and some Cabinet members from the Pheu Thai Party, including Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad, Deputy Interior Minister Kriang Kantinan, and Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.
Paetongtarn wore a jacket made from chequered “pha khao ma” fabric at the fair, presented to her by villagers during her election campaigning.
During her visit, she talked with Otop operators and was asked by admirers for her photos to be taken with them.
Otop Midyear 2023 is being held at the Impact Challenger Hall until October 1.
Otop, which stands for “One Tambon, One Product”, is a local entrepreneurship programme initiated about two decades ago by the Thaksin government. The programme aims to support locally made and marketed products from over 7,200 tambons (cluster of villages) across Thailand.