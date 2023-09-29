Paetongtarn plans big push for Otop products as Thai soft power

She said that the information obtained from the Otop Midyear 2023 event would be raised at the next meeting of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee on October 3.

“Priorities would be set for different matters. The quickest thing that can be done is to promote Otop products while improving the skills of producers,” Paetongtarn said while visiting the event.

She said the government was waiting for input from Otop entrepreneurs regarding what kind of state support they expected.

“From my observation, the fabric-weaving skills are diminishing. Younger people are looking for new occupations. The changing values have made them less interested in weaving. Beautiful weaving designs have become rare now,” Paetongtarn said.

She said that she wanted to see innovations adopted to address the issue, adding that she would consult with her team regarding the matter.

Paetongtarn was recently appointed deputy chairwoman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, which is headed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

In her political party, Paetongtarn serves as “head of the Pheu Thai Family”. The 37-year-old political newbie is the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is regarded as Pheu Thai’s patriarch.