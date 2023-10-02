PM wants to work ‘more closely’ with Central Bank

He said there would be similar meetings with the central bank head every month, with the next one set to be hosted in the next few days.

The PM also told reporters that there was no dispute between him and Sethaput, despite recent rumours of the BoT leader being on the verge of being removed because of Sethaput’s expressed opposition to the government’s fiscal measures, including the flagship 10,000-baht handout scheme.

“The talks [with the Bank of Thailand governor] went smoothly. There is no dispute, none at all,” Srettha said, adding: “The reason I invited him is because I wanted to hear his views.”