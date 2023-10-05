Madame Dear welcomes ‘start of long journey to amend Constitution'
Watanya Bunnag, the chairperson of the Political Innovation Committee of the Bangkok branch of the Democrat Party, said that the formation of the "Committee for the Study of Referendum Directions" marked the beginning of a long journey towards amending the Constitution.
In a message on her personal Facebook account, Watanya, also known as "Madame Dear”, said that what she hoped the government would do next was open up, listen, and create space for the public to participate in monitoring, inspecting, and offering their opinions to build a people's constitution acceptable to society. The aim is to put an end to conflicts and move Thailand towards greater democracy, she said.
She invited everyone to attend a commemoration event at Thammasat University on Friday to mark the 47th anniversary of the October 6, 1976 massacre.