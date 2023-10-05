From friend to enemy: Chalerm drops Thaksin

Chalerm was responding to a report that the former premier had said he had not given Chalerm or his son any important positions (in the government) because they are “both annoying persons”.

“You misunderstood me, Mr Thaksin,” Chalerm said, furiously. “I was perfectly happy even when not in your government coalition. You should be careful how you choose your words.”

He went on to say that Thaksin expelled him from his (Thai Rak Thai) party after he rose to power, but he continued to solve Thaksin’s legal problems in up to eight cases.

“I thought you would eventually change your behaviour,” said a disappointed Chalerm.

Chalerm, whose last position in the government was as Labour Minister during Thaksin’s sister Yingluck’s administration from 2013-2014, also denied that he had personal ties with all members of the Shinawatra family, only with Thaksin and his ex-wife Potjaman Na Pombejra.

“But after this, there is nothing to discuss. It’s all too late,” he said.