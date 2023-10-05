From friend to enemy: Chalerm drops Thaksin
Pheu Thai party-listed MP and veteran politician Chalerm Yubamrung said on Wednesday that he would “turn his back on Thaksin for the rest of his life”, cutting his long-standing ties with Thailand’s 23rd prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Chalerm was responding to a report that the former premier had said he had not given Chalerm or his son any important positions (in the government) because they are “both annoying persons”.
“You misunderstood me, Mr Thaksin,” Chalerm said, furiously. “I was perfectly happy even when not in your government coalition. You should be careful how you choose your words.”
He went on to say that Thaksin expelled him from his (Thai Rak Thai) party after he rose to power, but he continued to solve Thaksin’s legal problems in up to eight cases.
“I thought you would eventually change your behaviour,” said a disappointed Chalerm.
Chalerm, whose last position in the government was as Labour Minister during Thaksin’s sister Yingluck’s administration from 2013-2014, also denied that he had personal ties with all members of the Shinawatra family, only with Thaksin and his ex-wife Potjaman Na Pombejra.
“But after this, there is nothing to discuss. It’s all too late,” he said.
Chalerm’s son, Wan, quoted his father’s comment on his facebook on Wednesday, adding, “I have never badmouthed the Pheu Thai Party or annoyed anyone.”
In a following Facebook live session, Wan, who used to be a party-listed MP of Pheu Thai, said he has no idea who gave the report, but insisted he would stay under the Pheu Thai banner until it stops loving him or giving him opportunities.
Chalerm is the only Pheu Thai MP who did not vote for the party’s candidate Srettha Thavisin to become the next prime minister during the parliamentary vote on August 22.
Meanwhile, Thaksin is being treated for undisclosed illnesses at the Police General Hospital since August 22, hours after commencing his 8-year sentence for corruption and abuse of power during his tenure as Thailand’s 23rd prime minister.
On September 1, the royal gazette announced that the jail sentences of the former prime minister have been commuted by HM the King from 8 years to 1 year.