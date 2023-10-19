Launch of government's digital money handout to be delayed

He said the delay was caused by the need for more time to develop a security system for the scheme.

“The prime minister’s instruction was for the handout to start by February 1, 2024. But that date will not be met. It’s because we need more time to develop a stable and secure system. We can’t compromise on security of the system just to finish the work in time,” Julapun said.

He maintained, however, that the system would be completed and the handout could start within the first quarter of next year.

The scheme calls for 10,000 baht in digital money to be distributed to all Thais aged 16 and above for them to buy things at shops within a 4-kilometre radius of their registered address in a six-month period. Julapun, however, said on Wednesday that the stipulation on 4km radius was likely to be scrapped.

The government has said the handout was aimed at boosting the Thai economy so that its GDP would grow as much as 5% per year.

Critics have warned that the scheme would become a huge financial burden for the country as it requires an estimated 560 billion baht in state budget. Among those opposing the controversial policy are former Bank of Thailand governors, former finance ministers, and many economists and academics.

