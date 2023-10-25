Pita vows to work towards making Thailand a true democracy at ‘Time 100’ event
Former Move Forward Party chief Pita Limjaroenrat believes it was the party’s performance in the May general election that led to him being named in the Time magazine list of 100 individuals who are shaping the future.
Pita, who is currently head of the advisers of Move Forward, participated in the "Time 100 Next" event in New York City on Tuesday.
Pita said that this recognition was the result of the recent elections, where Thai citizens had exercised their right to vote in large numbers, demonstrating a strong desire for change. Although his party could not form the government, he said: "I am proud of the recent election. I call it a phenomenon. It's not just about me alone; it's something we all need to be aware of and repay to the Thai people who cast their votes and desired change. It was an election where people came out in the highest numbers to exercise their voting rights," Pita said.
He believes that this could send ripples across the globe and bring international attention back to Thailand. He hopes that this event will remind people to look at Thailand and see that it has a political landscape with the potential for change, a strong sense of citizenship, and participation.
He sees his role as representing the people in three key areas: being their voice, pushing for progressive legislation, and overseeing the government's balance of power. He said he was committed to working tirelessly to transform Thailand into a true democracy through the "3Ds": demonopolisation, decentralisation, and demilitarisation.
During the “Time 100 Next” event, Pita also engaged in conversations with various individuals from different fields, discussing topics such as urban development, internet access, digital transformation, and social welfare.