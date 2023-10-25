Pita vows to work towards making Thailand a true democracy at ‘Time 100’ event

Pita, who is currently head of the advisers of Move Forward, participated in the "Time 100 Next" event in New York City on Tuesday.

Pita said that this recognition was the result of the recent elections, where Thai citizens had exercised their right to vote in large numbers, demonstrating a strong desire for change. Although his party could not form the government, he said: "I am proud of the recent election. I call it a phenomenon. It's not just about me alone; it's something we all need to be aware of and repay to the Thai people who cast their votes and desired change. It was an election where people came out in the highest numbers to exercise their voting rights," Pita said.