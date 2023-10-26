Colourful PM answers questions in House on overseas visits, online gambling crackdown

He told the House that during his foreign trips, he had met representatives of several sectors to encourage them to buy Thai goods and agricultural products as well as invite them to invest in the kingdom.

He said that during his visit to Saudi Arabia, he had even asked for Riyadh’s help to negotiate the release of Thai hostages held by Hamas.

He said he had assured all the countries he had visited that Thailand was now fully open to their investments.

Among other things, he invited foreign investors to invest in electric vehicle manufacturing in Thailand as well as in supply chains and other businesses.

He assured the House that the government was doing its best to try to repatriate some 8,000 Thai workers who had expressed their wish to return from Israel.

He said the government would also address the issue of the debt of the repatriated workers.

The second interpellation was raised by Chaichana Decho (Nakhon Si Thammarat-Democrat) who asked him about the government’s measures to crack down on online gambling and call-centre gangs.

Chaichana started by teasing Srettha and Akkaradej. He said he hoped Srettha would not get diabetes as Akkaradej’s question was too sweet.

Srettha replied that he was not worried about getting diabetes because he had just had his medical checkup.

In his reply, Srettha said he would consult with the Royal Thai Police on Thursday afternoon about drastic measures against operators of gambling websites.

Srettha said he would also instruct the police to try to extradite alleged culprits involved in online gambling from abroad.

He said his government had also set up a centre to suppress online crimes as a one-stop measure to fight cybercrimes and receive public complaints.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong also rose to explain that his ministry had been cracking down on mule accounts that used to receive money from cybercriminals. He explained that more and more accounts were opened so the crackdowns had to go on.