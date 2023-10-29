Perfectly legal to borrow 560bn for digital wallet scheme, says Phumtham

Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, said the previous government led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha had applied royal decrees to borrow 1 trillion baht to stimulate the economy. Hence, he said, the government can do the same.

Phumtham said the Pheu Thai-led coalition’s goal is to stimulate the economy, and it can be done legally through the borrowing of up to 560 billion baht.

“There should be no problem in getting a loan of 560 billion baht to stimulate the economy,” he said.