New ‘People’s Plaza’ to spotlight charter change, democracy at Dec 10 opening
The new People’s Plaza at Parliament House will officially open on Constitution Day (December 10) to serve as a venue for citizens to meet with politicians.
An opening-day event titled "Marching on Democratic Path towards Constitutional Victory” will be held at the new plaza from 10am, said deputy House speaker Padipat Suntiphada on Friday.
Members of the public will be invited to chat with former and current MPs at the event, which will also be attended by civil society, human rights, and political groups, he added. Coffee and snacks will be served.
“We want to create a relaxed atmosphere for the event,” Padipat said, adding that university bands and the Samanchon (Commoners) songs-for-life band would be performing at the event.
Those who accepting invitations to attend include the Move Forward Party and Chart Thai Pattana’s Nikorn Chamnong, who chairs a panel tasked with gathering public opinion on rewriting the Constitution. Organisers also invited the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its coalition partners and were waiting for their replies, Padipat said.
“I want to see everyone coming together on Constitution Day. Whether you like it or not, a new constitution must have input from everyone."
Activities to mark Constitution Day will also be held in Room B1 inside Parliament House from 1pm on the day.
Parliament President and House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha will preside over the plaza’s opening which will include speeches by former prime minister and ex-House speaker Chuan Leekpai and social critic Sulak Sivaraksa.
A panel discussion on “Development of the Constitution” will be held from 3pm, with the speakers comprising Prof Noranit Setabutr, Assoc Prof Bhokin Bhalakula, Asst Prof Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, Pongthep Thepkanjana, and Assoc Prof Vannapar Tirasangka.