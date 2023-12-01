New ‘People’s Plaza’ to spotlight charter change, democracy at Dec 10 opening

An opening-day event titled "Marching on Democratic Path towards Constitutional Victory” will be held at the new plaza from 10am, said deputy House speaker Padipat Suntiphada on Friday.

Members of the public will be invited to chat with former and current MPs at the event, which will also be attended by civil society, human rights, and political groups, he added. Coffee and snacks will be served.

“We want to create a relaxed atmosphere for the event,” Padipat said, adding that university bands and the Samanchon (Commoners) songs-for-life band would be performing at the event.

