PM Srettha scores two as Cabinet team show off soccer skills

Srettha put his team 1-0 up after 10 minutes, slotting the ball into the net with his left foot.

The PM kept his players on the offensive and had several more chances to score in the first half, but he was foiled by the student team’s goalkeeper.

However, Srettha broke through five minutes into the second half to make it 2-0.

The student team managed to grab a consolation goal in the last 10 seconds before the referee blew the whistle to end the match.

Srettha’s delegation had earlier inspected the progress of drug suppression and medical services in the Northeast province.

The narcotics crackdown was ordered last year after a drug-addicted ex-policemen committed the deadliest massacre in Thailand’s history, killing 37 people, mainly preschoolers, in Nong Bua Lamphu’s Na Klang district.