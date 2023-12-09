Chalermchai promises unity as he takes over as Democrat chief

he decision was reached after achieving a quorum at around 10am on Saturday, with four candidates in contention, namely former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, Lt-Colonel Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul, Watanya Bunnag and Chalermchai.

Chalermchai, nominated by acting deputy leader Dech-it Kaothong, secured 88.5% of the total votes as he was the only contender left.

In a surprising turn of events, Abhisit withdrew his candidacy and resigned as a party member after talks with Chalermchai.

Proposed by veteran politician Chuan Leekpai, Abhisit asked Chalermchai to halt the meeting for discussions, expressing worries about internal discord within the party. Chalermchai is believed to lead one faction of the party.

Meanwhile, both Thita and Watanya were found ineligible to vie for the top position as they did not serve as Democrat MPs or had been with the party for a minimum of five years.

Normally, an exception can be made for a candidate who gains approval from more than three-fourths of the members attending the meeting (196 in this case). However, they both fell short of the required votes.