Chuan expresses loyalty to Democrat Party despite election dissatisfaction

“I won’t go anywhere. No matter what, I have to stay. I owe to this party,” he said.

Chuan, considered the Democrat patriarch, said he was indebted to the party, which propelled him to the posts of prime minister, House speaker and Parliament president.

“I’m a commoner who could have been anyone because I got a chance to stay with this party. I would not have achieved that goal if I had not stayed with the party. This party gave me a chance without regarding my family’s status,” Chuan remarked.

Reflecting on his political journey, he added: “I can’t repay everything that I have got from the party. I must repay the party during my last days of political life.”