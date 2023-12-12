Phumtham dismisses rumours of Democrats eyeing coalition under Chalermchai
With rumours of the Democrat Party potentially aligning with its historic arch-enemy Pheu Thai swirling in political circles, Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai dismissed talk of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle.
He said that with 314 functioning House seats, there is no chance of a reshuffle.
Speaking before attending the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Phumtham insisted that the Democrat Party electing a new chief was in no way linked to the government.
The Democrat Party ended months of uncertainty on Saturday by electing acting leader Chalermchai Sri-on as its new chief.
The previous two attempts to elect a leader had failed due to a factional boycott.
Phumtham, who also holds the Commerce portfolio, said there are no plans to add more parties to the coalition, as the 314 seats in the Lower House were sufficient.
He added that the Cabinet was collaborating well in harmony and was primarily focused on its work.
Political observers believe that under Chalermchai, the Democrats may align more closely with its arch-foe Pheu Thai.
Some backed this observation up with the fact that up to 16 Democrats had voted for Pheu Thai’s PM candidate Srettha Thavisin during the prime ministerial vote in August. This group of 16 are believed to be led by Chalermchai and the newly elected party secretary-general Dech-it Khaothong.
Analysts suggest that Pheu Thai could leverage the Democrats’ potential alliance in negotiations, in a bid to keep coalition member Bhumjaithai in line.
Reports indicate a potential rift between Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai over the minimum wage increase policy.
Responding to concerns, Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said he was not worried, emphasising the government’s continued cohesive functioning.
Phumtham, meanwhile, said he had not spoken with Chalermchai and does not know him personally.
Two ministerial posts are still vacant as the Cabinet currently comprises 34 members instead of the ideal 36.
Meanwhile, at least six Democrat members chose to leave the party after Chalermchai took over, including ex-PM Abhisit Vejjajiva and former Phuket MP Anchalee Wanich Thepphabut. Both had spent more than 30 years with the party.