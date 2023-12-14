Criminal Court acquits Prinn of abusing 17-year-old girl

The court reasoned that the girl had failed to file a complaint against Prinn with police within three months after the alleged crime and so the statute of limitations had expired.

In the lawsuit against Prinn, public prosecutors alleged that Prinn removed a minor over 15 but under 18 from her parents with the intent of sexual abuse on the day of April 25, 2018 in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.

Prinn pleaded innocence.

The court ruled that Prinn’s behaviours during the internship of the 17-year-old girl at that time showed that he did molest her.

However, the court reasoned that since the girl failed to file a complaint with the police within three months after the incident took place, the statute of limitations expired in accordance with Article 39(6) of the Criminal Case Procedural Code.