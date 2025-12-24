NIEM: Emergency care budget 16 baht/head, far too low

Thailand’s National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) is urging the government to invest in emergency medical infrastructure ahead of the New Year travel period, warning that Thailand’s per-capita emergency medicine budget is far below international benchmarks. It said the rescue and emergency care system should be treated as essential national infrastructure on par with roads and electricity, to protect lives and reduce deaths and disability.

Paisan Khonjumpa, NIEM’s deputy secretary-general, together with Thanyarat Inthorn, director of the Emergency Medical Communication Group, shared strategic and resource-management insights for the New Year period with executives at Nation Group media, stressing that the emergency medical system is a “critical national infrastructure” for safeguarding the public.

Budget “60 times below global standard”

NIEM currently receives an average annual Emergency Medical Fund budget of 1.3 billion baht. Based on a Thai population of 66 million, that works out to about 16 baht per person per year, which NIEM says is 60 times below global standards. By comparison, countries with a full system meeting global standards invest as much as 1,000 baht per person per year.