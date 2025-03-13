BMA, NIEM to boost efficiency of emergency medical service system

BMA executives who attended the meeting at the Buntarik Meeting Room (A601) on the sixth floor of the NIEM headquarter in Nonthaburi province were Assoc. Prof. Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Pol. Gen. Adis Ngamchitsuksri, Adviser to the Governor of Bangkok, Dr. Petchpong Kamjikakarn, Deputy Director-General of the Medical Service Department, representatives from Traffic and Transportation Department and City Law Enforcement Department.
The meeting was presided over by NIEM Secretary-General Flt. Lt. Dr. Achiraya Pangma. Executives and officers from the Traffic Police Division, Department of Land Transport and the emergency medicine management office area 3 attended the meeting as well.
The meeting focused on the cooperation between BMA, NIEM and relevant agencies to develop the emergency medical service system and ensure safe, standardised patient transportation.
The meeting also discussed solutions to improve the efficiency of emergency medical services, such as a systematic approach to assisting victims and ensuring quick access to the scene, so that victims can receive assistance as soon as possible.
Further discussions on the responsibilities of several agencies will continue in the next meeting.
