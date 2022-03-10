NIEM’s data platform aims for quicker, more effective emergency medical services

Its partners are the Digital Government Development Agency, the Public Health Ministry’s Information Communication Technology Centre, the National Science and Technology Development Agency, the Government Big Data Institute, National Telecom, Kasetsart University, Microsoft and Coraline.
NIEM deputy secretary-general Pisit Charoenying said the move, which includes reforming the institute’s ICT system and creating a platform for exchanging emergency medical service-related data, aims to improve the potential of providing services to citizens.
Pisit went on to explain that the platform covers data governance, standards, data access control, data quality control and data security control to become the country’s emergency medical service-related data centre.
“This project will benefit the government and private sectors on emergency medical service-related data exchange and integration,” he said.
“In addition, it also helps reduce ICT development costs and enables people to access quality emergency medical services sustainably in line with modern standards,” he added.
Meanwhile, Coraline CEO and founder Asama Kulvanitchaiyanunt expected the project to help improve the quality of life as the platform will enhance NIEM’s potential to provide emergency services.
She hoped the platform would enable NIEM to dispatch ambulances to help emergency patients faster and set up a plan to tackle any future pandemics effectively.
Published : March 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
