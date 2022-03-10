NIEM’s data platform aims for quicker, more effective emergency medical services

NIEM deputy secretary-general Pisit Charoenying said the move, which includes reforming the institute’s ICT system and creating a platform for exchanging emergency medical service-related data, aims to improve the potential of providing services to citizens.

Pisit went on to explain that the platform covers data governance, standards, data access control, data quality control and data security control to become the country’s emergency medical service-related data centre.

“This project will benefit the government and private sectors on emergency medical service-related data exchange and integration,” he said.

“In addition, it also helps reduce ICT development costs and enables people to access quality emergency medical services sustainably in line with modern standards,” he added.