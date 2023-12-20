Chaithawat receives royal command, appointed Opposition leader

Chaithawat kneeled to pay respect to the royal homage of His Majesty the King as he received the command.

The declaration stated that since Chaithawat is the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament, with no opposition members holding Cabinet seats or the posts of House speaker and deputies, His Majesty has invoked Article 106 of the charter to appoint him as the opposition leader.

MPs from all other opposition parties, except for Democrat members, congratulated Chaithawat after the ceremony. In addition to the Move Forward MPs, those Parliamentarians from Thai Sang Thai and Fair parties congratulated him.