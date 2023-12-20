Charter Court sets Jan 24 for verdict in Pita’s iTV shareholding case

The Office of the Constitutional Court announced on its website that the court had finished hearing testimonies of three key witnesses in the iTV case on Wednesday and it would read out the verdict on January 24.

The three witnesses summoned by the court to testify on Wednesday were Sawaeng Boonmee, secretary-general of the Office of the Election Commission, Pita, and Kimsirithaweechai, who chaired the iTV shareholders’ meeting and signed the minutes.

The EC had asked the court to terminate Pita's status as a member of Parliament on grounds that he had violated Article 101 and Article 98 of the charter that prohibited MP candidates from holding shares in a media firm.