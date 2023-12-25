Court to rule on anti-monarchy case against Pita, Move Forward on Jan 31

Pita is facing a second case filed by the Election Commission, asking the court to revoke his MP status on grounds that he held shares in iTV, a now-defunct media company, while applying to contest the May 14 election. The EC alleged that Pita had violated Article 101 and 98 of the charter that prohibited MP candidates from holding shares in a media firm.

The court will announce its verdict on this case on January 24.

Speaking to reporters after delivering his testimony in court on Monday, Pita declined to speculate on the results of the two cases.

All he said was that he had done his best to defend himself and the party in the two cases, adding that he had proposed an amendment to Article 112, as it was being wrongly used against political opponents.

Pita said if the court ruled in his favour, he would return to perform his duty as an MP. Otherwise, he would continue working for the party and the people without a political position.