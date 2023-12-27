National strategy must be flexible, up-to-date, says Srettha
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he believes the national strategy should be updated regularly to effectively respond to the rapidly changing global landscape, rather than adhering to a 20-year plan.
Srettha expressed his viewpoint at the second meeting of the National Strategy Committee at Government House on Wednesday. The premier was chairing the meeting.
“I don’t believe in planning too far ahead for the national strategy. A 20-year plan is too long to commit,” he said.
“Nobody can think so far ahead. Never mind 20 years, it’s already difficult to plan five years ahead.”
Srettha was referring to the 20-year National Strategy enacted in 2018 by the National Legislative Assembly appointed by the military junta after the 2014 coup.
Srettha explained that the world was changing very fast and new global trends were being set rapidly due to technology.
For instance, he said, clean energy was a non-issue three years ago, but now it is a key topic in trade talks.
He also noted that the world was now engaged in a “war of talent” and the competition was fierce between the United States and China.
Hence, he said, the committee should make the national strategy more flexible, so it can be adjusted to respond to the changing world.