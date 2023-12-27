National strategy must be flexible, up-to-date, says Srettha

Srettha expressed his viewpoint at the second meeting of the National Strategy Committee at Government House on Wednesday. The premier was chairing the meeting.

“I don’t believe in planning too far ahead for the national strategy. A 20-year plan is too long to commit,” he said.

“Nobody can think so far ahead. Never mind 20 years, it’s already difficult to plan five years ahead.”

Srettha was referring to the 20-year National Strategy enacted in 2018 by the National Legislative Assembly appointed by the military junta after the 2014 coup.