Thai PM Srettha’s personal wealth valued at over 650 million baht
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin owns wealth valued at 650 million baht, including a 50-million-baht luxury car and 38 watches, Thailand’s corruption watchdog made public on Thursday.
The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday revealed that the Thai premier, a former real-estate mogul, owned assets worth a total of 659,391,610 baht.
As mandated by Section 102 of the 2018 Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, individuals holding political positions must declare their assets and debt as well as those of their spouses, within 60 days of assuming office.
The NACC revealed that the Thai PM has 1 million baht in cash, 68,986,558 in deposits across 47 bank accounts, and 1,301,668 in investments.
Srettha also owns a ngan (nearly 0.1 acre) and 98 tarang wa (0.09 acres) land in Bangkok, which is worth 158.4 million baht.
The PM also owned other building assets worth 156,423,120 baht. Amongst them are an apartment in the Hua Hin resort area in Prachuap Khiri Khan province and a three-storey house in Khlong Toei district in the capital, worth 18 million baht.
As for vehicles, he owns an Aston Martin DB5, which is valued at 50 million baht. Srettha told reporters on Thursday that the vehicle is a vintage 1963 model that appears in the most recent James Bond film, which was shot in Italy.
He said that the car was his personal favourite. When asked if he was the richest Thai leader ever, he did not deny it. He said that he had been working hard for many years, almost until retirement.
Other assets include 38 watches (worth 121,953,100 baht), six amulets (1,622,600 baht), one gold necklace (165,000 baht), and Louis-Vuitton x Supreme chest (6 million baht). The PM has debt of 10,182,549 baht.
The NACC disclosed that Srettha's yearly earnings consist of 153,570,160 baht in salary and bonus, 45,694 baht as elderly pension, 185,000 baht as meeting allowances, 65,200,328 baht income from a provident fund, 825,402 baht in benefits from owning digital assets, 12,069 baht in profits from the long-term mutual funds and and retirement mutual funds, 20 million baht in income from his children each year, and 13,333,333 baht in retirement benefits.
His yearly expenditures include 36.5 million baht for personal expenses, 1.9 million baht for household expenses, 4,762,000 baht for supporting his mother, 8 million baht travel-related expenses, 3,957 baht for land and building taxes, and 465,000 baht charitable donations.