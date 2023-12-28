Thai PM Srettha’s personal wealth valued at over 650 million baht

The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday revealed that the Thai premier, a former real-estate mogul, owned assets worth a total of 659,391,610 baht.

As mandated by Section 102 of the 2018 Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, individuals holding political positions must declare their assets and debt as well as those of their spouses, within 60 days of assuming office.

The NACC revealed that the Thai PM has 1 million baht in cash, 68,986,558 in deposits across 47 bank accounts, and 1,301,668 in investments.

Srettha also owns a ngan (nearly 0.1 acre) and 98 tarang wa (0.09 acres) land in Bangkok, which is worth 158.4 million baht.

The PM also owned other building assets worth 156,423,120 baht. Amongst them are an apartment in the Hua Hin resort area in Prachuap Khiri Khan province and a three-storey house in Khlong Toei district in the capital, worth 18 million baht.