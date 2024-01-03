Move Forward takes a swipe at govt over ‘unprofessional’ budget bill

She was speaking on the first day of the three-day House of Representatives’ first reading of the budget bill.

Sirikanya, who is deputy leader of Move Forward, said that the Pheu Thai-led coalition government had failed to come up with a backup plan in case Parliament rejected its flagship digital wallet programme, because the budget bill made no reference to the scheme.

The government is relying only on the enactment of a loan bill to finance the 10,000 baht digital handout scheme. If the bill fails to gain approval in Parliament, Pheu Thai’s commitment to stimulate the economy would remain imaginary, she said.

The Srettha Thavisin administration decided to draft a bill to seek 500 billion baht to fund its digital wallet scheme.