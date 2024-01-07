Council of State ‘advises’ against loan bill for digital wallet scheme

The source from the Office of the Council of State said it would not be making public the advice, but it would let the government disclose the legal advisory council's opinion.

Any opinion of the Council of State is not binding on the administration, but generally the government heeds the advice.

According to the source, enacting a bill to borrow 500 billion baht to deal with what the government claimed to be an urgent economic situation would be self-contradictory.

The source said that according to the Council of State, if the situation were urgent, the government should enact an executive decree like previous administrations had done instead of enacting a bill that would take months to implement.