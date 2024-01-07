Paetongtarn, Cholnan in Roi Et to launch expanded 30-baht healthcare scheme
Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accompanied by Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, visited Roi Et province on Sunday to initiate an extended version of the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.
The extended version of the scheme, known colloquially as the gold card, was launched as a pilot project on Sunday in four provinces: Roi Et, Phetchaburi, Narathiwat and Phrae.
A flagship election campaign policy of the Pheu Thai Party, the “30-baht healthcare for treatment anywhere with one ID card” offers an innovative approach to the universal healthcare scheme.
Under the extended version, those eligible for free universal healthcare can receive treatment outside the hospitals they are assigned to, but still within the same province. The pilot project aims to alleviate congestion at public hospitals and reduce travel costs for those in need.
Accompanying Paetongtarn and Cholnan were other prominent figures like PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej, Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Opas Karnkawinpong and secretary to the national health committee Dr Surapong Suebwonglee as well as many Pheu Thai MPs.
The four provinces were chosen for the pilot project because they are 100% ready to link the healthcare information of provincial residents across all levels of health service units within the province.
The implementation of the Provider ID system for medical personnel also enables them to issue electronic health records and digital medical certificates.
The Provider ID system facilitates the issuance of universal healthcare recipient rights, allowing individuals to receive treatment from various healthcare units, including health clinics, dental clinics, laboratories, and private pharmacies that have joined the programme.
The extended version also introduces the use of the Mor Prompt app, enabling patients to access their health and treatment records, schedule appointments, request telemedicine and avail the health rider services for medicine delivery.
Paetongtarn, deputy chair of the healthcare development committee, inspected the readiness of the one-ID healthcare system at Chaturaphak Phiman District Hospital, where she also greeted patients.
In a speech to officials at the hospital, Paetongtarn commended them for their efforts in advancing the 30-baht universal healthcare initiative launched 22 years ago by the Thai Rak Thai government led by her father, Thaksin Shinawatra.
Cholnan said the extended healthcare system is a promise delivered by Pheu Thai within the first 100 days of its government. He said in the second phase, the project will be expanded to another eight provinces in March, including Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Singburi, Sa Kaew, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen, and Phang Nga.
The third stage aims to cover all provinces nationwide within a year, he added.
After the kick-off ceremony, Paetongtarn’s delegation visited pharmacies, private health clinics and dental clinics to assess their readiness before the official linkage at 5pm.
Paetongtarn will also make a formal announcement of the launch of the project at 5pm from the main grounds in Roi Et’s Muang district.