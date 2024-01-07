Paetongtarn, Cholnan in Roi Et to launch expanded 30-baht healthcare scheme

The Provider ID system facilitates the issuance of universal healthcare recipient rights, allowing individuals to receive treatment from various healthcare units, including health clinics, dental clinics, laboratories, and private pharmacies that have joined the programme.

The extended version also introduces the use of the Mor Prompt app, enabling patients to access their health and treatment records, schedule appointments, request telemedicine and avail the health rider services for medicine delivery.

Paetongtarn, deputy chair of the healthcare development committee, inspected the readiness of the one-ID healthcare system at Chaturaphak Phiman District Hospital, where she also greeted patients.

In a speech to officials at the hospital, Paetongtarn commended them for their efforts in advancing the 30-baht universal healthcare initiative launched 22 years ago by the Thai Rak Thai government led by her father, Thaksin Shinawatra.

Cholnan said the extended healthcare system is a promise delivered by Pheu Thai within the first 100 days of its government. He said in the second phase, the project will be expanded to another eight provinces in March, including Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Singburi, Sa Kaew, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen, and Phang Nga.

The third stage aims to cover all provinces nationwide within a year, he added.

After the kick-off ceremony, Paetongtarn’s delegation visited pharmacies, private health clinics and dental clinics to assess their readiness before the official linkage at 5pm.

Paetongtarn will also make a formal announcement of the launch of the project at 5pm from the main grounds in Roi Et’s Muang district.