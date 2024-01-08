Julapun says digital wallet scheme to start on May 1

Julapun’s statement contradicts reports by several websites and TV stations that the Council of State, which is the government’s legal advisory board, had advised against the enactment of the 500-billion baht bill to finance the digital wallet scheme.

The reports quoted a source from the Council of State as saying that if the economic situation was urgent enough to warrant the borrowing of 500 billion baht, the government should instead enact an executive decree.

The source added that the council also warned the government that borrowing the funds could also violate the charter as the charter required the government to allocate a budget in the next budget bill to cover any urgent loan outside the budget. The council expressed its belief that the government would not be able to allocate 500 billion baht from the fiscal 2025 budget bill alone to cover the loan.