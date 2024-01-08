Senators seek to grill govt over digital wallet scheme, Thaksin’s ‘privilege’

Senator Direkrit Jenkrongtham said several members of the upper house have backed Senator Seree Suwanpanont’s motion to invoke Article 153 for a special Senate debate against the government.

Article 153 states that support from one-third of the Senate is needed to submit a motion for a general debate to grill ministers on state affairs.

Direkrit said he is confident that the motion will be signed by more than the required 84 senators.