Council of State refutes minister’s claim, says no go-ahead for digital wallet yet

“We simply stated what conditions under Article 53 are. The conditions will tell which ware emergency cases,” Pakorn added.

He said relevant government agencies should evaluate whether the proposed 500 billion baht borrowing aligns with the conditions specified in Article 53.

“If the ministry asks whether the government can enact a law to borrow money to resolve the country’s crises, we will say it can. But it will depend on the government to decide whether it should enact it as a bill or a decree, as both tools are law. That’s it, nothing more,” Pakorn said.

As for whether the Council of State had given any advice to the government, he said: “Nothing at all. We just explained Article 53 and said the government should listen to the opinions of government agencies concerned, and there must be clear information to substantiate [the claim of economic emergency situation]”.

When asked what the government should do if the council did not provide advice, Pakorn said the council comprises legal experts who cannot give any advice on subjects that require “scientific data”.

“But if the government follows our advice, it will be safe,” Pakorn added.

He also said that the Council of State could not provide opinions on economic matters, only legal considerations.

Responding to inquiries about the safer option between an executive decree and a bill, Pakorn said either would be fine as long as the government adheres to the conditions outlined in the Financial Discipline Act.