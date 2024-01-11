Corrections Department approves extension of Thaksin’s hospital treatment

Director-general Sahakarn Petchnarin’s approval came on Monday after he took into account opinions from Thaksin’s doctors that the ex-premier still needed close medical attention and provided necessary documents, the department said in a statement.

“The Department of Corrections director-general agreed that Thaksin should continue his stay at the Police General Hospital because his illness requires close attention from medical specialists. In case of any complications, he will be able to receive immediate treatment,” the statement said.

It added that the department was dealing with the case in line with a 2020 Justice Ministry regulation on sending inmates for treatment outside prison.

The statement also noted that the department had notified Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong about the director-general’s decision.

Those actions by the Bangkok Remand Prison chief and the Department of Corrections chief are required by the ministerial regulation for cases where inmates are treated outside prison for longer than 120 days.