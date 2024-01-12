Thaksin the ‘only in-patient inmate’ being treated at police hospital

Democrat MP Chaichana Detdacho, who heads the House of Representatives committee on police affairs, told reporters after his visit that the Department of Corrections has the duty to clear widespread doubts about whether Thaksin was staying at the hospital.

Chaichana refused to answer a question about whether he believed the ex-premier was still recovering there.

“You have to ask the Department of Corrections. It’s the duty of the Department of Corrections to confirm it. I can’t answer that. I saw only officials [working there],” the politician said.

He told reporters that on the 14th floor of the hospital building where Thaksin is reportedly staying, he saw eight officials on duty. Three of them are officers from the Pathum Wan Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the premises, three Special Branch police officers, and two officials from the Department of Corrections, according to Chaichana.

The MP said he had learned that teams of officials took turns in 24-hour shifts there. They are required to report to their respective supervisors through the Line chat application every two hours.

According to him, the hospital rooms where prison inmates stayed were left unlocked, allowing the guarding officers to enter at any time.

Chaichana and other committee members were allowed an “educational tour” of the hospital on Friday, when they were briefed about the treatment of inmates sent from prisons.

“I learned that Thaksin Shinawatra is the only inmate who is an in-patient at the hospital. Others do not stay overnight there,” Chaichana said.