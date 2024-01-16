Democrat leader claims moves to persecute him over pork smuggling case

Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong, meanwhile, emphasised that the DSI was not being used as a political tool for persecuting anybody and that the investigation was being conducted impartially.

However, Chalermchai told the press that political harassment had intensified in recent months, with attempts to link him to the pork smuggling case.

Chalermchai said that as agriculture minister, he had put his deputy, Praphat Phosuthon, in charge of the Livestock Development Department.

He said he got involved in the pork policy later due to an African Swine Flu outbreak, leading to his setting up a national committee.

The Democrat leader also highlighted his commitment to cracking down on pork smuggling, noting his past efforts in arresting smugglers and destroying up to a million kilograms of smuggled pork.

“I and my family have never done dirty business and I have never received a single baht of dirty money,” he said.

He also asserted that he had never sent a family member or nominee to receive funds from pork smugglers. He added that he would not protect anyone if they have done wrong, even if they are family members.