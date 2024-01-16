No economic crisis to warrant THB500-bn loan for digital wallet scheme: NACC panel

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, NACC Office secretary-general, confirmed on Tuesday that the subcommittee led by Supha Piyajitti submitted its findings and opinions to the NACC. However, as of now, the anti-graft body has not reached a final resolution on the matter.

Niwatchai revealed that the NACC had tasked the subcommittee with conducting a thorough study and gathering input from stakeholders regarding the government’s plan to distribute 10,000 baht via a digital wallet. He added that the NACC had reviewed the study’s results at a meeting last week.

As of now, there is no set schedule for the next meeting to assess the report and see if more information is necessary.