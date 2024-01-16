No economic crisis to warrant THB500-bn loan for digital wallet scheme: NACC panel
A subcommittee of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has concluded that the proposed 500-billion-baht digital wallet scheme should not proceed, urging the NACC to inform the government accordingly, a source said.
Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, NACC Office secretary-general, confirmed on Tuesday that the subcommittee led by Supha Piyajitti submitted its findings and opinions to the NACC. However, as of now, the anti-graft body has not reached a final resolution on the matter.
Niwatchai revealed that the NACC had tasked the subcommittee with conducting a thorough study and gathering input from stakeholders regarding the government’s plan to distribute 10,000 baht via a digital wallet. He added that the NACC had reviewed the study’s results at a meeting last week.
As of now, there is no set schedule for the next meeting to assess the report and see if more information is necessary.
He said the final decision will still depend on the government as the NACC’s role is limited to providing recommendations.
“If the government decides to go ahead with the project and if there is no damage to the economy or corruption, then it will be fine. However, if there is damage, then the government will be held responsible,” he said.
While Niwatchai declined to disclose details of the study, a source revealed that the subpanel found no economic crisis warranting a 500-billion-baht loan for the project. The study considered opinions from various government agencies, including the Revenue Department, the Comptroller General’s Department, the Public Debt Management Office, the Fiscal Policy Office, the Budget Bureau, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council and the Bank of Thailand. The representatives were invited to testify to the subcommittee.
The study warned that the project could increase the public burden by 158 billion baht annually and the substantial debt might impact the country’s credibility rating.