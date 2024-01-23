Police, court officials step up security around charter court ahead of iTV ruling

The court is scheduled to issue a verdict on former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s stake in the now-defunct media firm iTV at 2pm on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau dispatched police officers to secure the court’s compound on Chaeng Wattana Road, though other details of security measures have been kept confidential.

The Metropolitan Police Division 2 has cooperated with the court’s security to clearly demarcate the court’s boundary for maintaining security. Metal barricades have been put up to mark the court’s area within Building A. More metal barricades will be put up in front of and behind the court building by 5pm on Tuesday.