Unfazed by pending charter court verdict, Pita eyes return to political front

“I have done my best in whatever is within my control,” said the once-PM-designate, whose political future hangs by a thread over his media shareholding case.

His fate is in the hands of the Constitutional Court, which is scheduled to issue a verdict on Wednesday about his shares in the now-defunct media firm iTV.

Pita said the iTV shares were owned by his father and that he was only holding the shares as the executor of his father Pongsak’s estate following his death in 2006.

He said the shares were allocated to his brother before he entered politics.

“I had no influence over the media company. I had no political advantage by being a legal executor,” he reiterated.

The 43-year-old was accused of holding 42,000 shares in iTV worth 5 baht each when he registered to run in the May 14, 2023, general election.

Shortly before the election, serial complainer Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, who is linked to the current coalition member Palang Pracharat Party, called on the Election Commission to see if Pita’s iTV shareholding was against the law.

He contended that Pita violated the Constitution’s Article 98, which prohibits individuals from standing for election if they own or hold shares in any newspaper or mass-media business.

The Constitutional Court on July 19 suspended Pita from duty as an elected member of the House of Representatives pending its final verdict on the case. The same day, most parliamentarians, including junta-picked senators, decided that Pita could not be proposed again for the PM’s job.