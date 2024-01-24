Ex-labour minister slaps DSI officials with lawsuit over kickback allegations

In the suit, Suchart claims he was harassed by the officials in relation to an accusation of him taking kickbacks from Thai workers in Finland.

The former lawmaker personally visited the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Wednesday morning to file a lawsuit against an ex-DSI chief, an acting DSI chief and the chief of DSI’s human trafficking litigation division.

Suchart held the Labour portfolio in the last government under General Prayut Chan-o-cha and is now a coalition MP under the banner of the United Thai Nation Party.

In the lawsuit, Suchart accused the former DSI chief and two other DSI officials of abusing their authority to harass him at a press conference on January 10.