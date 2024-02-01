EC asked to seek Move Forward disbandment after court verdict

Ruangkrai submitted his petition to the chairman of the commission’s office. In his petition, he noted that the court deemed Move Forward’s policy and election promise to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code, also known as the lese majeste law as an attempt to overthrow Thailand’s constitutional monarchy.

Meanwhile, lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn, whose petition led to the court verdict against Move Forward, also requested the EC to follow up on the ruling by seeking a Constitutional Court order to disband the party for allegedly attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

“After carefully considering the court’s verdict, I decided that as the original petitioner, I should take complete action as per my constitutional rights,” Theerayut said.

“I have direct responsibility to follow up on the verdict, so I need to submit another petition,” he added.

The lawyer submitted his 11-page complaint, as well as more than 100 pages of relevant documents, including a transcript of the court ruling.

On Wednesday, the court ordered Move Forward to cease all attempts to abolish or amend the lese majeste law, saying that its constant campaigning on the issue would undermine the Thai monarchy and was deemed an attempt to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy as per Article 49 of the Constitution.

Ruangkrai told media at the EC office that he was asking the commission to petition the Constitutional Court seeking the disbandment of Move Forward and a political ban on its executives for allegedly attempting to overthrow Thailand’s constitutional monarchy.