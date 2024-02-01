Two suspects arrested, while ‘Jeng Dokjik’ denies involvement in extortion

Both Yoswaris and Pimnattha admitted that the voices heard in the audio clips were their voices but they claimed the clips were played out of context, not in full.

Yoswaris also threatened to file a defamation suit against the media and anyone who named him as an extortion suspect.

He admitted that he had phoned Natthakit and also went to meet him at the Rice Department because Yoswaris was asked by a junior red-shirt friend to help Natthakit.

Yoswaris claimed his red-shirt friend asked him to help Natthakit because the Ride Department chief was also a staunch red-shirt supporter and had helped the movement a lot.

Yoswaris claimed he had offered to help negotiate and prevent a complaint being filed against Natthakit without seeking money from him.

He later assigned his secretary to talk to Natthakit, Yoswaris added.

Pimnattha said she had called Natthakit to ask for the money because she feared that the person for whom she had acted as a conduit, would suspect she had embezzled the money. She said she could not disclose the name of the person.

Yoswaris ended his press conference by asking the media to investigate whether Natthakit’s wife was unusually rich because she had started her company with an investment of over 600 million baht.