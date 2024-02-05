Opposition leader Move Forward backs Bhumjaithai’s plan to annul NCPO orders

This move immediately won the support of opposition leader Move Forward Party, which said it had its own version of the bill too.

Saritpong Kiewkong, a Bhumjaithai MP from Krabi, told Parliament on Monday that he and other Bhumjaithai MPs backed a bill seeking to annul orders issued by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) that are deemed undemocratic and in violation of basic human rights.

Saritpong said the bill had been filed via the House of Representatives online platform on January 31, and they had come to Parliament on Monday to hand the paper version over to Areepen Uttarasin, secretary to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.