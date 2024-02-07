Lese majeste charges unlikely to send Thaksin back to jail: source

Questions as to whether Thaksin would be sent back to jail arose after political activist Wirangrong Dabbaransi posted images of documents from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG ) and the Technology Crime Suppression Division listing two charges faced by the former premier.

The charges originate from an interview that Thaksin gave to South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo, in which he alleged that the Privy Council had backed the May 22, 2014, coup which ousted his sister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government.

Thaksin, who was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for several corruption cases, returned to Thailand after 15 years of self-imposed exile.

His term was reduced by clemency by His Majesty the King to one year and the Corrections Department said Thaksin is qualified to be released from jail to serve half of his term at home because of his old age and poor health.