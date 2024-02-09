Thaksin’s parole to be in strict adherence with ‘Rule of Law’

The minister on Thursday told the media that there is no discrimination in the criteria for parole and that it applies to anyone who meets the conditions.

“The government works in accordance with the constitution and the rule of law principle,” he said, adding that he intends to bring about justice in every case.

Tawee, who serves as leader of the coalition Prachachat Party, said that the decision to grant parole will be made by a committee, encompassing representatives from the Department of Corrections, the Justice Minister, the Royal Thai Police, and the Interior Minister, before being submitted to him for approval.

“In this [Thaksin’s] case, the committee has yet to make a proposal,” he explained.