Move Forward MP’s comments on royal motorcade incident met with applause

The outspoken politician, who is a party-list MP, said his comments on the matter reflected his goodwill towards those involved in the incident though he was well aware that “some people do not want to hear it”.

His remarks earned praise from Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy leader of Move Forward’s rival party United Thai Nation, who commended Wiroj for being brave enough to make a “frank comment” without worrying about upsetting his party or party supporters.

In a comment on X (formerly Twitter), Wiroj said all countries have security measures for important persons when they are travelling – whether they are representatives of a foreign country, royalty from overseas or members of the Thai royal family.

“The government will not allow anything undesirable to happen during such time. Standard security measures must be in place. So, it is indeed incorrect for anyone to interfere in the protection of VIPs carried out under government standards,” he wrote.

He was referring to an incident last Sunday, when a car chased after the motorcade of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on a Bangkok expressway. The unidentified driver of the vehicle had earlier honked continuously while the motorcade was passing.

When police officers blocked the car from joining the motorcade, anti-monarchy activist Tantawan Tuatulanon, who was the front-seat passenger, engaged in a heated argument with an on-duty police officer. She cited urgency and questioned the “preferential treatment” given to certain vehicles.

