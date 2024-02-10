Move Forward MP’s comments on royal motorcade incident met with applause
Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a key figure in the core opposition party Move Forward, said on Saturday that interrupting a VIP motorcade, whether it is carrying royals or not, is improper.
The outspoken politician, who is a party-list MP, said his comments on the matter reflected his goodwill towards those involved in the incident though he was well aware that “some people do not want to hear it”.
His remarks earned praise from Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy leader of Move Forward’s rival party United Thai Nation, who commended Wiroj for being brave enough to make a “frank comment” without worrying about upsetting his party or party supporters.
In a comment on X (formerly Twitter), Wiroj said all countries have security measures for important persons when they are travelling – whether they are representatives of a foreign country, royalty from overseas or members of the Thai royal family.
“The government will not allow anything undesirable to happen during such time. Standard security measures must be in place. So, it is indeed incorrect for anyone to interfere in the protection of VIPs carried out under government standards,” he wrote.
He was referring to an incident last Sunday, when a car chased after the motorcade of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on a Bangkok expressway. The unidentified driver of the vehicle had earlier honked continuously while the motorcade was passing.
When police officers blocked the car from joining the motorcade, anti-monarchy activist Tantawan Tuatulanon, who was the front-seat passenger, engaged in a heated argument with an on-duty police officer. She cited urgency and questioned the “preferential treatment” given to certain vehicles.
In his post, Wiroj pointed out that some supporters were likely to disagree with his comments, but said he welcomed criticism.
“When necessary, I believe I must have the courage to point out what I think is incorrect, even though I know full well that some people do not want to hear it,” he said.
“We don’t need to agree on everything. We should point out things we think are not right. That’s true goodwill.”
Thanakorn, from the coalition’s United Thai Nation, said Wiroj was the first Move Forward figure to comment publicly about the matter.
He also called on the party’s former leader Pita Limjaroenrat, who is now chief adviser to the new party leader, to take a responsible stance. Pita was the guarantor to secure Tantawan’s temporary release.
“I would like to compliment Wiroj for his brave and frank comments. He seems to have no fear of possible reduced popularity among fans,” Thanakorn said.
“Good adults should have the courage to warn young people when they do something incorrect or improper.”
Wiroj also earned praise on social media for his comments on the matter. “It’s pleasant for the MP to comment on improper behaviour. MPs must have the courage to comment on such issues,” a social media user said.
Tantawan, also known as “Tawan Thaluwang”, taken from the name of an anti-monarchy group, has been active in recent years. The group’s name “Thaluwang” literally means “piercing through the palace”.
The 20-year-old activist had been arrested twice in 2022 for allegedly violating the lese majeste law and was released on bail. In May last year, she and eight other protesters were charged with trespassing, destroying public property, and obstructing officers at Bangkok’s Samranrat Police Station.
Pita managed to secure bail for Tantawan in May 2022 after her long hunger strike. At that time, the Criminal Court assigned Pita to be the young activist’s bail supervisor.
There have been calls on social media for Pita to take responsibility following last Sunday’s incident.
Move Forward has strongly campaigned for a reform of the draconian lese majeste law, in Article 112 of the Penal Code. The party’s draft law seeks substantial amendments to the clause.
The reformist four-year-old party was recently ordered by the Constitutional Court to end its campaign to abolish or amend the law through “illegitimate legal procedures”, which the court said would undermine the Thai monarchy and threaten the country’s constitutional monarchy.